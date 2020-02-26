Michael David Steckel, 53, of Steel City (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Michael David Steckel, 53, of Steel City died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at his residence. He was the husband of Melissa (Fountain) Steckel. Michael was born in Bethlehem on Dec. 1, 1966 to Eleanor (Unangst) Steckel of Steel City and the late George Steckel Sr. In his earlier years, Michael worked as a plumber at Young’s Plumbing, Bethlehem. Michael’s hobbies included fish tanks and remote control cars.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his wife of seven-and-a-half years and mother; brother: George Steckel Jr. (Tanya) of Steel City; nephew: Nicholas of Steel City; beloved Black Irish Setter, “Bubba.”

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 3900 Freemansburg Ave., Easton, PA 18045. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.