Mayor: ‘There Will Be No Crosswalk’ at Tobias Drive, Walnut Street

A small group of parents has been advocating for a year or better for a crosswalk they say is needed at Tobias Drive and Walnut Street, near Saucon Valley Elementary School. However, after reviewing the request, officials have decided one isn’t needed there.

Hellertown mayor David Heintzelman announced the decision at a borough council meeting Monday. He said he recently met with officials from the school district, Lower Saucon Township and the borough and township police departments to discuss the matter.

The primary reason Heintzelman said a crosswalk and curb cuts won’t be installed at the Tobias Drive intersection is that there is already a crosswalk about a block away at Constitution Avenue and Walnut Street.

That crosswalk is also controlled by stop signs and monitored by a school crossing guard during arrival and dismissal times, he noted.

Schoolchildren walking to the elementary school from homes in Hellertown borough are able to access the Constitution Avenue crosswalk via the sidewalks that lead to it.

Of the Tobias Drive crosswalk, Heintzelman said “it’s not going to happen,” but also thanked a local Girl Scout who recently sent him a letter requesting that it be installed.

“Let’s be safe and smart and just go where the crosswalks are,” he recommended.

