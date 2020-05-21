L. Saucon Cooking Oil Theft May Be Linked to Others, Police Say

Although it’s not exactly at the top of everyone’s wish list, used cooking oil has value as a a renewable resource that can be converted into fuel, which is why it is sometimes a target for thieves.

Lower Saucon Township Police announced Thursday that that was the case at a local restaurant recently.

In a post on their Crimewatch site, police said they took a report of a used cooking oil theft from Feasta Pizza in the 1800 block of Leithsville Road Tuesday.

Police didn’t say how much of the greasy liquid gold was stolen, but explained that the theft was discovered when a company that regularly comes to pick it up arrived and noticed that the majority of the oil in the container was missing.

“Police learned a black van that was occupied by a black male and a black female were observed several days earlier pumping the used cooking oil from the tank,” police said.

They added that “it is possible this theft is linked to several other recent cooking oil thefts.”

One such theft occurred about a month ago behind Sicily’s restaurant in Upper Nazareth Township, according to a story published by Lehigh Valley Live. The suspect in that theft, however, does not match the description of the suspects in the Lower Saucon incident.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is asked to submit an anonymous tip to the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch tipline or contact the department at 610-317-6110.