Hometown Hero Banners Flying High in Hellertown

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when the service of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending America is honored, the Borough of Hellertown has hung nearly 50 Hometown Hero banners that salute its own.
The banners feature photos of Saucon Valley natives who have served both during peacetime and in various conflicts, from World War I up to the ongoing Global War on Terror.
The banner program was approved by Hellertown Borough Council last year and banners were purchased by individuals and businesses to honor loved ones who have served. They can now be seen on utility poles along Water Street, Easton Road and Walnut Street.
“It goes to show all of us that our great community has served our country through generations and continues to do so until this very day,” borough officials said in an email about the Hometown Hero banner initiative Sunday. “As we enter another Memorial Day Weekend in one of the most trying times in generations we need to pause and remember that Memorial Day is not just a day for picnics or parties. It’s a day to remember and honor the sacrifice of our uniformed men and women who’ve died in service to our nation.”
Both living and deceased veterans are honored by the banner program, which was organized with the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 of Hellertown.
The veterans who are pictured on them are:
- Bryce Harrison, U.S. Air Force, Global War on Terror
- Carmen Vallone, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era
- Alois L. Groegler, PFC, U.S. Army, World War II era
- Derengo A. Medei, SF3, U.S. Navy, World War II era
- Francis L.J. Connell, Sgt., U.S. Navy, World War II era and Korean Conflict
- George F. Halfacre Jr., ARM 3, U.S. Navy, World War II era
- Eric Edward Goth, SP4, U.S. Army, Vietnam era
- Kirth W. Steele, Commander, U.S. Navy, Persian Gulf War
- John J. DeVita, Private, U.S. Army, Vietnam era
- Gary Lott, U.S. Army, Cold War
- Richard Geyer, Storekeeper 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era
- Terry R. Hahn, U.S. Army Engineers, Vietnam; Robert B. Hahn, U.S. Army 10th Mtn. Div., World War II; William B. Hahn, U.S. Army Engineers, World War I
- Joseph F. Tallarico, Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War Conflict
- Cullen McCormick, Ranger, U.S. Army, Global War on Terror
- Robert F. Zimpfer, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era
- Richard J. Thompson, Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy, Vietnam era
- Rick Story, E-4, U.S. Army, Cold War
- Lawrence J. Opthof, Senior Scout SP4 Recon, U.S. Army, Vietnam era
- James R. Shreve, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era
- Charles H.A. Fluck, Staff Sgt., U.S. Marine Corps, World War II era
- Albert Logan Mills, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era and Korean Conflict
- Victor J. Abel Jr., Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era
- James “Jim” Thompson, PFC, U.S. Army, Cold War and Peacetime
- Richard E. Luybli, U.S. Navy, Cold War
- George Paul Repash, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era
- John F. McCormick, Radioman 2nd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era
- LeRoy R. Reinbold, PFC, U.S. Army/Air Force, World War II era
- Michael R. Ferry, HM3, U.S. Navy, 1993-1997
- Guy H. Weidner, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era
- Olive Ellen Mills, Ret. Lt. Col., U.S. Army, World War II era and Korean Conflict
- Alan Kozak, Sgt., U.S. Army, Cold War
- Andrew Hughes, Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, Cold War
- Donald L. Henn, Pharmacist’s Mate 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era
- Earl L. Hill, SP4, U.S. Army, Vietnam era
- Geoff Baer, SP5, U.S. Army, Vietnam era
- John Bright, Private First Class, U.S. Army, Korean War Conflict
- John J. Petruno, PFC, U.S. Army, World War II era
- Joseph C. Delfoe, GMMSN, U.S. Navy, Korean War Conflict
- Kurt M. Stelzer, Specialist, U.S. Army, Persian Gulf War
- William A. Szabo Sr., Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, World War II era
To view photos of the banners, visit and like the Borough of Hellertown on Facebook.
The form to use to apply for a Hometown Hero banner along with more information about the program may be found on the borough website.