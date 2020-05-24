Hometown Hero Banners Flying High in Hellertown

Just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when the service of those who have made the ultimate sacrifice defending America is honored, the Borough of Hellertown has hung nearly 50 Hometown Hero banners that salute its own.

The banners feature photos of Saucon Valley natives who have served both during peacetime and in various conflicts, from World War I up to the ongoing Global War on Terror.

The banner program was approved by Hellertown Borough Council last year and banners were purchased by individuals and businesses to honor loved ones who have served. They can now be seen on utility poles along Water Street, Easton Road and Walnut Street.

“It goes to show all of us that our great community has served our country through generations and continues to do so until this very day,” borough officials said in an email about the Hometown Hero banner initiative Sunday. “As we enter another Memorial Day Weekend in one of the most trying times in generations we need to pause and remember that Memorial Day is not just a day for picnics or parties. It’s a day to remember and honor the sacrifice of our uniformed men and women who’ve died in service to our nation.”

Both living and deceased veterans are honored by the banner program, which was organized with the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post 397 of Hellertown.

The veterans who are pictured on them are:

Bryce Harrison, U.S. Air Force, Global War on Terror

Carmen Vallone, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era

Alois L. Groegler, PFC, U.S. Army, World War II era

Derengo A. Medei, SF3, U.S. Navy, World War II era

Francis L.J. Connell, Sgt., U.S. Navy, World War II era and Korean Conflict

George F. Halfacre Jr., ARM 3, U.S. Navy, World War II era

Eric Edward Goth, SP4, U.S. Army, Vietnam era

Kirth W. Steele, Commander, U.S. Navy, Persian Gulf War

John J. DeVita, Private, U.S. Army, Vietnam era

Gary Lott, U.S. Army, Cold War

Richard Geyer, Storekeeper 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era

Terry R. Hahn, U.S. Army Engineers, Vietnam; Robert B. Hahn, U.S. Army 10th Mtn. Div., World War II; William B. Hahn, U.S. Army Engineers, World War I

Joseph F. Tallarico, Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, Korean War Conflict

Cullen McCormick, Ranger, U.S. Army, Global War on Terror

Robert F. Zimpfer, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era

Richard J. Thompson, Chief Petty Officer, U.S. Navy, Vietnam era

Rick Story, E-4, U.S. Army, Cold War

Lawrence J. Opthof, Senior Scout SP4 Recon, U.S. Army, Vietnam era

James R. Shreve, Cpl., U.S. Army, World War II era

Charles H.A. Fluck, Staff Sgt., U.S. Marine Corps, World War II era

Albert Logan Mills, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era and Korean Conflict

Victor J. Abel Jr., Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era

James “Jim” Thompson, PFC, U.S. Army, Cold War and Peacetime

Richard E. Luybli, U.S. Navy, Cold War

George Paul Repash, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era

John F. McCormick, Radioman 2nd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era

LeRoy R. Reinbold, PFC, U.S. Army/Air Force, World War II era

Michael R. Ferry, HM3, U.S. Navy, 1993-1997

Guy H. Weidner, Sgt., U.S. Army, World War II era

Olive Ellen Mills, Ret. Lt. Col., U.S. Army, World War II era and Korean Conflict

Alan Kozak, Sgt., U.S. Army, Cold War

Andrew Hughes, Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, Cold War

Donald L. Henn, Pharmacist’s Mate 3rd Class, U.S. Navy, World War II era

Earl L. Hill, SP4, U.S. Army, Vietnam era

Geoff Baer, SP5, U.S. Army, Vietnam era

John Bright, Private First Class, U.S. Army, Korean War Conflict

John J. Petruno, PFC, U.S. Army, World War II era

Joseph C. Delfoe, GMMSN, U.S. Navy, Korean War Conflict

Kurt M. Stelzer, Specialist, U.S. Army, Persian Gulf War

William A. Szabo Sr., Cpl., U.S. Marine Corps, World War II era

To view photos of the banners, visit and like the Borough of Hellertown on Facebook.

The form to use to apply for a Hometown Hero banner along with more information about the program may be found on the borough website.