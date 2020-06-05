Chewin’ the Fat: Q & A With Saucon Valley’s Talitha Diggs

Derrick Dingle

For all you sports-deprived Panther fans out there, here is a little something you don’t want to miss!

Saucon Valley senior Talitha Diggs has been the golden-girl of area track and field headlines since her freshman year. She has earned countless Colonial League and District XI gold medals as well as silver and gold at the PIAA State Championships. Breaking and re-breaking records along the way, Talitha currently holds the PIAA’s fastest time in the 400M Run and has more than established herself as an elite student-athlete. A BIG-time track and field recruit, Talitha may have had her senior season stripped away from like so many others, but that did not stop her from being named Coordinated Health’s Female Athlete of the Year and cashing in on a very well-deserved $10,000 scholarship.

Saucon Source was able to ask Talitha a few questions and here is what she had to say!

Q: You have no shortage of hardware and accolades throughout your career so far, but what does it mean to you in being named Coordinated Health’s “Athlete of the Year”?

A: It means a lot to me to be awarded as Athlete of the Year especially after having my track season cancelled. It was truly an honor to be recognized as a great student-athlete in the Lehigh Valley. I am also very blessed to win an award over so many deserving athletes and I am super proud to represent Saucon Valley.

Q: Were you surprised when you found out that you were named “Athlete of the Year”?

A: I was surprised to find out that I won athlete of the year but I was really glad that my hard work was recognized despite not being able to compete in my senior season.

Q: What is the worst part about being sheltered in place? What is the best part?

A: The best part about being sheltered is that I have time to focus and spend time doing my hobbies. The worst part about being sheltered is not being around my friends and being isolated from everyone.

Q: How has your training changed as a result of COVID-19?

A: My training has not changed much because some tracks are still open and I can do different kinds of training to stay in shape.

Q: In November you committed to the University of Florida. What will be your academic major and what were the factors that led you to choosing Florida over dozens of other quality schools?

A: I chose the University or Florida because they have a culture of excellence and winning in all sports, but especially in track and field. Also my future coach, Mike Holloway, is a great coach and prides himself on his faith which is something that I really appreciate. Having won many national and conference titles at Florida, I wanted to be a part of the dominance that they display year after year. There was also a big focus on academics at Florida, as Florida is one of the top colleges in the country, there was a lot of support for athletes to be successful.

Q: Your mom is a 9 x national champion from the University of Tennessee and was inducted into the Volunteer’s Hall of Fame in 2001. Was there any pressure or subtle hints by mom to attend her alma-mater?

A: No, the program has changed a lot since she attended so she is proud of my choice at University of Florida.

Q: Is it a coincidence that the University of Florida’s Head Track Coach Mike Holloway is also the current United States Olympic Team track coach? Did that have a heavy influence over your decision to become a Gator?

A: Coach Holloway is one of the best coaches in the world so that was something that influenced me to pick University of Florida. He has coached countless Olympians, world record holders, and national champions which are all things I look to accomplish. So it was important for me to have a coach that could help me reach my goals.

Q: When are you scheduled to report to Gainesville?

A: They are planning to have us report sometime in August and there will be an earlier time for athletes to get settled.

Q: You have won PIAA State gold medals in the 200M and 400M. Can you share what event(s) you are likely to run for the Gators? Any talk with Coach Holloway of you competing in any Relays?

A: I am planning on running the 100m, 200m, and 400m at University of Florida but my main events will be the 200m and 400m. I will also be competing in both relays (4×100 and 4×400) and there are a lot of other fast girls at Florida so it will be great to be a part of the relays with them.

Q: You are obviously hard-working and motivated on the track and in the classroom. In addition to a track superstar, you are also an Honors Student. Can you share your athletic and academic goals moving forward?

A: I am planning on double majoring in business and sports management or doing an accelerated program so I am able to graduate in 3 years. My dedication to academics is going to continue in college, especially with the endless resources they have for athletes to do well in the classroom. Florida has one of the best athlete-academic centers in the country and they give lots of academic support between tutors, counselors, academic coaches, etc.

Q: Between school, sports and family, you are no doubt very busy. Any advice for younger student-athletes on how to balance the hours in order to avoid burn-out and stress?

A: The best way to balance the things that are going on in your life is to be in tune with how you are feeling. It is always good to take breaks and to be able to recognize when things are stressing you out. When you are able to be in tune with your emotions and be introspective in that way, it balances everything out for your life.

Q: Any other advice to the little girls out there who may be trying youth sports for the first time?

A: My advice to any kid that is trying a new sport is for them to make sure they are enjoying themselves. Sports are supposed to make you happy and it is important to love what you are doing! Whatever sport it is just make sure that it is something that you enjoy.

Best wishes Talitha, the Source is with you!