Pedestrian Injured in Main Street Accident

A pedestrian was injured in an accident involving a car in the 1200 block of Main Street in Hellertown Saturday, according to borough police.

In a news release Sunday, police said the unnamed pedestrian was struck by the vehicle shortly before 4 p.m. and was later taken to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem for treatment.

Police released few details about what occurred, but said the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian stopped at the scene and is cooperating with their ongoing investigation.

They noted that “the crash caused Main Street to be closed and (traffic) detoured for an extended period of time.”

Anyone with information about what happened or who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Hellertown Police by calling 610-838-7040 or emailing jdonato@hellertownpd.org.

Police said they are also seeking video of the crash from anyone who may have an exterior surveillance system in the area where it happened.

Witnesses to the aftermath of the accident have stated that it occurred near Beer Mussels, which is a bar located at 1214 Main Street in Hellertown.