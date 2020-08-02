St. Luke’s Top-Ranked by U.S. News & World Report (Sponsored)

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

St. Luke’s University Hospital in Bethlehem has been ranked #1 in the Lehigh Valley and #6 in the state by U.S. News & World Report.

St. Luke’s was the only hospital in the Lehigh Valley to be rated “high performing” in all 10 Procedures & Conditions categories examined by the magazine. Only 37 of more than 4,500 hospitals nationally were ranked “high performing” in all 10.

“This is a well-deserved recognition of St. Luke’s relentless, network-wide focus on quality,” said Donna Sabol, St. Luke’s Chief Quality Officer.

U.S. News’ Procedures & Conditions ratings, now in their 6th year, are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for common conditions and elective procedures. These ratings extend the U.S. News mission of providing consumers with patient decision support beyond the Best Hospitals rankings, which are geared toward complex specialty care.

The 10 procedures and conditions for which U.S. News rated St. Luke’s “high performing” are:

Abdominal aortic aneurysm repair

Aortic valve surgery

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)

Colon cancer surgery

Heart bypass surgery

Heart failure

Hip replacement

Knee replacement

Lung cancer surgery

Transcatheter aortic valve replacement.

Additionally, U.S. News rated St. Luke’s “high performing” in the adult specialties of geriatrics; nephrology; neurology and neurosurgery; orthopedics; pulmonology and lung surgery.

“For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has been helping patients, along with the help of their physicians, identify the Best Hospitals in an array of specialties, procedures and conditions,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The hospitals that rise to the top of our rankings and ratings have deep medical expertise, and each has built a track record of delivering good outcomes for patients.”

The 2020 U.S. News honors add to the extensive list of major awards and recognitions St. Luke’s has received over the past year–IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital, Newsweek ‘World’s Best’ Hospital and Leapfrog Top Hospital, as well as the region’s only five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Note: This local health news is brought to you in partnership with St. Luke’s University Health Network.