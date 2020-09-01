Lehigh County Police Departments Are Looking to Hire New Officers

Contributed image

The Lehigh County Chiefs of Police Association is in search of prospective officers who are eager to make a difference in their communities. The association’s testing consortium will be conducting a written exam for vacant officer positions on Saturday, Sept. 26 at a location to be determined.

There are currently 18 vacancies within the police departments of Alburtis, Catasauqua, Coopersburg, Coplay, Emmaus, Slatington and Fountain Hill boroughs, as well as Salisbury, South Whitehall, Upper Macungie, Upper Saucon and Whitehall townships.

Ed Bachert, Fountain Hill Chief of Police, believes this is a great opportunity for a new officer to bring a positive change to their community.

“Departments across Lehigh County are looking for officers that stand for community representation, personal accountability and an idealistic vision for a safe and equitable Lehigh County,” the chief said in a Facebook post.

“Change comes from within,” Bachert continued. “We can’t wait to see our 2021 candidates become the beacon of change for the future of law enforcement in Lehigh County.”

Interested individuals can apply for the test online. There is a $75 fee for applying, and applications are being accepted until Friday, Sept. 11 at 5 p.m. Applicants must also fill out and bring all required forms with them to the testing location. The forms can be found on the application website.

Upon successfully applying, applicants will be sent a follow-up email containing directions to the testing location.

In an attempt to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, applicants will have their temperatures screened at the test location, and anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher will not be admitted. The consortium also notes that the location for testing will comply with state mandates regarding social distancing and crowd limits.

Applicants should report to the testing location at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of the test, and are asked to bring photo ID and two number 2 pencils with them. All applicants must also wear a protective mask at all times while at the testing location.

In addition to the written test, the consortium will be conducting a physical agility test on Saturday, Oct. 3 at 8 a.m. Eligible applicants will be notified in writing if they are invited to perform the physical agility test.

Participating departments are equal opportunity employers, and women and minority applicants are encouraged to apply.