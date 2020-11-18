St. Michael the Archangel School Plans Virtual Information Sessions (Sponsored)

Credit: St. Michael the Archangel School

Want to learn more about a great alternative to public schooling, without ever leaving home?

St. Michael the Archangel–a local Catholic school that has been challenging young minds in a nurturing environment for more than 40 years–will host three virtual information sessions for busy families in early December.

The 2021-2022 early education enrollment sessions will be held on Zoom and are scheduled for:

Thursday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Monday, Dec. 7 from 9 to 10 a.m.

Information about the school’s in-person, academic 5-day Pre-K and kindergarten programs (available with full-day or half-day option) will be discussed.

If a parent is unable to attend one of the three sessions, private tours are also available.

Some of the other attributes that set a St. Michael the Archangel School education apart include:

Small classrooms that offer students individual attention.

A 1:1 iPad program for all students, starting with kindergarten. The program introduces them to a variety of innovative curricula, including computer science skills that help develop critical thinking and logic.

100 percent Pennsylvania teaching-certified faculty, many of whom hold graduate degrees.

Busing available from most surrounding school districts.

Two campuses designed to meet the needs of students (the Elementary School in Coopersburg and the Middle School in Bethlehem).

A safe, Christian environment that welcomes children of all faiths.

Reading and language arts curriculum which includes a balanced literacy program in kindergarten.

To register for one of the upcoming information sessions, please contact Advancement Director Marianne Gano at 610-867-8422 or mgano@st-mikes.com. A Zoom link will be provided once your registration is confirmed.

For more information about education at St. Mike’s two campuses, or to schedule a virtual tour, please visit the St. Michael the Archangel School website. The school also regularly shares information and posts updates on its Facebook page.

St. Michael the Archangel School Mission Statement

In partnership with the family, St. Michael the Archangel, a Pre-K to 8th grade school, nurtures students to develop strong Catholic values while achieving academic excellence. Striving to foster the uniqueness of each child, the dedicated faculty and staff encourage an environment where all children believe they are created and loved by God. We aspire to model young adults who embody the principles of morality and spirituality to become our leaders of tomorrow.