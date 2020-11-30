Local Woman Loses $2K in Gift Card Scam, Police Say

With Christmas just a few weeks away, Lower Saucon Township Police are warning the public of a gift card scam that recently left a township woman $2,000 poorer.

In a post on their Crimewatch site Monday, police said the woman fell for the scam after receiving a phone call from a woman claiming that a car rented in the victim’s name was stolen and found wrecked, with “a substantial amount of narcotics and blood residue inside.”

Police said a man then got on the phone and told the victim he was with the FBI and needed information in order to verify her identity.

According to police, the Grinchy grifters then told the woman that she needed to send them $2,000 in Target gift cards “or they would be coming for her.”

Police said the woman complied, subsequently purchasing the gift cards and giving the scammers their identification numbers over the phone.

“Police want everyone to know that this is a common scam that is used with various types of gift cards,” Lower Saucon Police said. “Do not fall for it!”

“If it does not sound right, it is not right,” they added. “Think, take your time and contact your local police to verify.”

Suspicious activity can be reported to township police by calling 610-317-6110 or the Northampton County non-emergency dispatch line, which is 610-759-2200. Tips can also be submitted via the department’s website.