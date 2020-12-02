How to Score a Free Ham for the Holidays at Giant

Your holiday celebration could be even sweeter thanks to a local supermarket chain’s promotion that could save you money on a traditional Christmas dinner table favorite.

The Giant Company, which operates Giant Food stores, said Wednesday that through Dec. 24, customers who use the store’s rewards card can earn points good toward a free ham certificate every time they shop in-store or online.

Customers who earn 400 rewards points through Dec. 24 can choose to redeem their points for a certificate for a free Giant brand spiral sliced half ham. Paper and digital reward certificates can be redeemed Dec. 11 through Dec. 24 at any Giant store, or online via Giant Direct. Customers can also use their free ham certificate toward a free Stouffer’s party size entrée or Tofurkey vegetable ham roast, or for $1 off per pound of the boneless ham brand of their choice.

An updated tally of a customer’s rewards points can be found at the bottom of their receipt or via the Giant app. Customers are encouraged to check their store for specific program details and eligibility or contact Giant Customer Support at 1-888-814-4268.

“To help their neighbors in need this holiday, customers also can donate their free ham certificate at any Giant or Martin’s store or online to help families in need,” the company noted in its news release about the promotion.

Locally, there are Giant stores at these locations:

1880 Leithsville Road, Hellertown, Pa. Phone: 610-838-7700

216 E. Fairmount St., Coopersburg, Pa. Phone: 610-282-4200

1465 W. Broad St., Quakertown, Pa. Phone: 215-538-3399

901 S. West End Blvd., Quakertown, Pa. Phone: 215-536-5065

3014 W. Emaus Ave., Allentown, Pa. Phone: 610-791-9644

2174 W. Union Blvd., Bethlehem, Pa. Phone: 610-691-4304

2918 Easton Ave., Bethlehem, Pa. Phone: 610-866-3355

3926 Linden St., Bethlehem, Pa. Phone: 610-882-0585

801 S. 25th St., Easton, Pa. Phone: 484-546-0084

301 Town Center Blvd., Easton, Pa. Phone: 610-559-8770

All of the stores listed above are open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, except for certain holidays.