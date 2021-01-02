After Rear-Ending Truck, Car Became Wedged Underneath It: Police

The driver of a car that rear-ended a pickup truck on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township had his vehicle towed twice in one night, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast.

In a news release issued New Year’s Day, police said David Gaviria, 28, of Lopatcong, N.J., was westbound near mile marker 64.2 on the morning of Dec. 26 when the accident occurred.

According to police, Gaviria was traveling in the right lane “at a high rate of speed” when the driver of a 2015 Ford F-750 in front of him began to pull over onto the right shoulder.

Police identified that driver as a 31-year-old man from Ten Mile, Tenn.

When Gaviria allegedly failed to slow down, police said he rear-ended the truck with his 2018 Honda Accord.

“Both vehicles stayed connected and (the Honda) became wedged underneath the frame and bottom bumper of (the truck),” investigating officer Tpr. Anthony Gentile wrote in his crash synopsis.

Gentile said the truck then spun clockwise 90 degrees and came to rest with its front end facing south.

Gaviria was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem for treatment of a suspected minor injury, the news release said.

According to online court records, he has been cited for the summary offenses of Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic and Restraint Systems.

The news release indicated that both vehicles were towed from the scene of the 7:40 a.m. crash by Fast Lane Towing of Lower Nazareth Township.

Note: Individuals suspected of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from police documents.