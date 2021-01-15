Saucon Wrestling Starts With 57-6 Slam At Salisbury

Wednesday night at Salisbury, the Saucon Valley Panthers finally took the mat for their opening match of the 2020-2021 season. Originally supposed to kickoff in mid-December, the Panther season was pushed back due to COVID concerns. In addition to a handful of Colonial League dual meets that were either canceled or postponed, the Saucon Valley wrestling family missed out on annual trips to the preseason “Top Hat” tournament in Williamsport, “Beast of the East” at the University of Delaware and Liberty’s “Hurricane Holiday Classic”.

Because the Salisbury Falcons only had four wrestlers competing, Saucon’s opening dual meet with Salisbury Wednesday night was over before it started. However, danger lurked as those four, feisty Falcons were able to sweep the Wilson Warriors in 36-24 effort earlier in the week.

On this night only three of the thirteen weight classes were contested. Forfeits were registered to the Panthers at 106, 113, 126, 160, 172, 215 and 285 . Salisbury claimed a forfeit at 152. 120 and 145 were declared “No Match” as neither team produced wrestlers. Panther freshman Jaden Torres (120) just missed making weight while Saucon’s Cael Markle (145) and Chris Arciuolo (152) had the night off as they appear to be finishing up some injury-time.

In the night’s opener, Saucon sophomore Travis Riefenstahl (132) took the mat against Salisbury sophomore John Samy. Riefenstahl tallied two takedowns before sticking Samy 1:15 into first period with a pin.

In his very first varsity match sophomore Mason Beckowski (138) introduced himself to Panther fans with a pin of his own over the Falcons Braedon Alder. In only two-and-a-half minutes, Beckowski cradled his way to victory. It was a great opening win for Beckoswki as Alder, also a sophomore, finished last season with a 24-9 record. The future looks bright for Beckowski who finished fifth last season in the District XI Junior High tournament.

Saucon Valley junior Ty Csencsits (189) looked solid and in control on his way to an 8-5 decision over the Falcons Ben Krauss. Csencsits looked really good from the top position as he, for the most part, kept Krauss grounded. Krauss, a junior, was 20-10 a season ago.

Saucon Valley 57, Salisbury 6

106- Aaliyana Mateo Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

113- Sophia Riehl Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

120- No Contest

126- Connor Nicholas Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

132- Travis Riefenstahl So. SV, fall John Samy So. SAL, 1:15

138- Mason Beckowski So. SV, fall Braedon Alder So. SAL, 2:33

145- No Contest

152- Toby Linn So. SAL, winner by forfeit

160- Liam Scrivanich So. SV, winner by forfeit

172- Jake Jones So. SV, winner by forfeit

189- Ty Csencsits Jr. SV, decision Ben Krauss Jr. SAL, 8-5

215-Dante Mahaffey Jr. SV, winner by forfeit

285- Mick Sullivan Sr. SV, winner by forfeit

Up Next: Friday Night Fight at Catasauqua (7 p.m.). The Rough Riders are 0-2, dropping 39-30 to Pen Argyl and 42-27 to Palisades.

Good Luck, Panthers. The Source is with you!