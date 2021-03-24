Richland Twp. Police Investigating Thefts at Target on Rt. 309

Richland Township Police announced on Crimewatch Wednesday that they are investigating recent retail thefts at the Target store on Rt. 309 near Quakertown.

In the first case, police said two unidentified men entered the store around 8:50 p.m. March 3 and proceeded to steal 17 packages of Lumify brand eye drops along with two 40-inch TVs and a soundbar. Altogether, police said the shoplifted items are valued at nearly $950.

Police released several surveillance images of the suspects in the March 3 case.

Police said the two men fled the area in a black Toyota Camry bearing an unknown registration. Anyone with information about them should call Richland Police at 215-536-9500 or their anonymous tip line at 215-536-6967, or submit a tip on Crimewatch.

In a second case being investigated by the department, Richland Police say there are two male suspects and one female suspect.

During three separate visits to the store between March 13 and March 17, the trio allegedly stole approximately $6,400 worth of merchandise, according to police.

Police said that on March 13 and 14 they fled in a 2007 white Chevy Tahoe, while on March 17 they left the area in a vehicle that may have been a white Nissan Armada.

“Both males have reportedly hit multiple Target stores in March in Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, as well as a Target store in New Jersey,” police said.

Anyone with information about them is asked to contact Richland Police at 215-536-9500 or via their anonymous tip line at 215-536-6967 or to submit a tip on Crimewatch.

