Crews Extinguish Truck Fire at Main & Water in Hellertown

Local volunteer firefighters raced to the scene of a truck fire at the intersection of Main and Water streets in Hellertown borough a little after 1 p.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported and the blaze was quickly extinguished, but traffic in the area was briefly disrupted and the vehicle appeared to have been heavily damaged by the fire.

An eyewitness said the pickup truck was an older model vehicle and apparently caught fire after it backfired near the intersection, which is one of the busiest in the area.

The witness said the driver then pulled over and got out before the truck “exploded.”

