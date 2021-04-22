Recyle Electronics at Hopewell Park in Center Valley Saturday

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

If you have been setting aside electronics that are no longer useful are functional for future recycling, you’ll have an opportunity to responsibly dispose of them at an e-waste event this Saturday, April 24 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hopewell Park in Center Valley.

The residential e-waste and universal waste collection event is open to everyone regardless of residency and is being hosted by Upper Saucon Township in partnership with Clean Earth, an e-waste recycling company.

“Household hazardous wastes such as TVs, fluorescent bulbs, batteries and computers/laptops can be dangerous if not thrown away properly,” said Sarah Cox, a public relations representative for Clean Earth. “Events like this make it easy, fast and convenient for residents to recycle.”

Not all items will be accepted, and there are fees for recycling various types of e-waste that will be accepted. Among the items that will be accepted free of charge are cell phones, laptops, tablets and hard drives.

ID isn’t required to participate, however due to COVID-19 safety regulations masks must be worn and car windows rolled down during the unloading of items.

Hopewell Park is located at 4625 W. Hopewell Road, Center Valley.

Below is the fee schedule for electronics that will be accepted at the event. Cash, credit card and checks will be accepted forms of payment.