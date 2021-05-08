Community Chorus Seeks Singers, Will Perform Memorial Day Weekend

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus will be preparing to sing for the Hellertown American Legion’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony.

The ceremony will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

The chorus’s rehearsal will be held Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Saucon Valley Community Center on Northampton Street in Hellertown.

If you love to sing, you are invited to participate.

The chorus performs a variety of music, including patriotic, classical, sacred and contemporary standards.

For more information about the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus, email director Dan Reed at HLSCChorus@gmail.com.