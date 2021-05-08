Community Chorus Seeks Singers, Will Perform Memorial Day Weekend

The Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus will be preparing to sing for the Hellertown American Legion’s annual Memorial Day Ceremony.Memorial Day Music Chorus

The ceremony will be held Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Union Cemetery of Hellertown.

The chorus’s rehearsal will be held Monday, May 24 at 7 p.m. at the Saucon Valley Community Center on Northampton Street in Hellertown.

If you love to sing, you are invited to participate.

The chorus performs a variety of music, including patriotic, classical, sacred and contemporary standards.

For more information about the Hellertown-Lower Saucon Community Chorus, email director Dan Reed at HLSCChorus@gmail.com.

