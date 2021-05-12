Plywood Flew Out of Truck, Got Stuck in SUV’s Sunroof, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast detailed a potentially dangerous incident that occurred on I-78 in Lower Saucon Township in a news release Wednesday.

According to police, the accident happened around 7:14 a.m. May 6 near mile marker 68 on I-78 westbound.

As the driver of a 2010 GMC Terrain was traveling in the left lane, police said “a piece of broken plywood flew out of the container” a truck driver was hauling, striking the SUV’s windshield and becoming lodged in its sunroof.

Police said the truck was a 2017 Kenworth Roll Off.

According to the news release, after the accident both vehicles came to a stop on the right side of the highway near mile marker 67.7.

Both vehicles were driven from the scene, they said, and no injuries were reported.

The police report didn’t contain any information about charges against the truck driver.