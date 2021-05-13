‘Pedestrian’ Accident on I-78 in Lower Saucon Was Suicide Attempt

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast said Thursday that an April 28 accident on I-78 near mile marker 63 in Lower Saucon Township happened because of a man’s suicide attempt.

In a tweet about it the morning of April 28, Troop M Public Information Officer Tpr. Nathan Branosky referenced a “struck pedestrian” with respect to the accident, which closed the highway’s right lane and drew a response that included volunteer firefighters.

Right lane is closed at I-78 W/B, MM 63.0, Lower Saucon Twp., Northampton Co. for a struck pedestrian. Troopers, EMS and Fire Dept. on scene. Expect delays. pic.twitter.com/W5r7hDfBSE — Trooper Branosky (@PSPTroopMPIO) April 28, 2021

In a news release, police said that shortly before 10 a.m. the man “attempted to commit suicide by jumping in front of a moving vehicle traveling in the right lane of Interstate 78 westbound,” striking the front right quarter panel of a Chevy Suburban.

Police said the man was conscious following his attempt and “admitted to a responding paramedic his intention to commit suicide.

The man was not identified in the news release. Police said he was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest for treatment but did not describe the injuries he suffered.

The day after the accident, Lehigh Valley Live reported that the man was in critical condition.

The news story indicate that the Suburban and a BMW were the vehicles on the side of the highway at the crash scene.

Thursday’s news release said the BMW was a 2016 428i xDrive.

The news release did not indicate that the man would face any charges related to the accident.