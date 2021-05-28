Police Say Racing Caused Rt. 309 Wreck South of Quakertown

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A man was seriously hurt in an accident that was allegedly caused by racing on Rt. 309 south of Quakertown, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release Thursday.

According to a police report, the crash happened Monday at around 9:40 pm. on Rt. 309 South, approximately 1200 feet north of Ridge Road in West Rockhill Township.

Police identified the vehicles that were allegedly racing each other as a 2015 Subaru WRX and a Honda Civic.

They identified the driver of the Subaru as a 27-year-old Quakertown man, who they said was injured when his car struck a truck tractor in a “blind curve” on the highway.

As the unidentified Civic driver, the Subaru operator and the truck driver navigated the curve, police said the driver of the Civic passed the larger vehicle in the left lane and “fled the scene.”

Lacey’s car struck the truck, however.

“The impact was so strong that (the Subaru) under-rode (the truck tractor),” which then entered the Subaru’s passenger compartment, police said.

With the Subaru “stuck” to the truck, the truck driver continued several hundred feet down the highway until he was able to come to a controlled stop in the right lane of travel, the news release stated.

At that point, the Subaru was still attached to it, the report noted.

Police identified the truck driver as a 59-year-old man from Ephrata, Lancaster County, who they said wasn’t injured in the accident.

Lacey, who suffered suspected serious injuries, was transported by St. Luke’s Emergency Transport Services to St. Luke’s Hospital-Bethlehem in Fountain Hill, the release said.

Police said the wreck remains under investigation, with the potential for a charge of Racing on Highways to be filed against the Quakertown man.

The news release did not include an estimate of how fast the vehicles were traveling when the accident occurred, but noted that they “were illegally racing at a high rate of speed.”

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.