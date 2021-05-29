When are Free Summer Movie Nights at the Promenade Shops?

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

If you’re someone who enjoys repeating the rhyming saying, “If it’s free, it’s for me,” Summer Movie Nights at the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley may be for you.

This summer, the Upper Saucon Township lifestyle center will host three free movie nights in the street between Old Navy and Barnes & Noble, which will be closed off for the screenings.

The schedule for the family-friendly series includes showings of Onward on Monday, June 21, Trolls on Monday, July 19 and Raya and the Last Dragon on Monday, Aug. 16.

Preshow activities will begin at 7:30 p.m., with each movie beginning just after sunset, according to a news release from the Promenade Shops.

The three screenings are “weather-permitting,” the Promenade Shops said, and there is a Facebook event for them which anyone planning to attend may follow for updates.

“Movie nights have always been a highlight each summer, and we are thrilled to bring them back again this year,” said Promenade Shops Marketing Director Krista Berardelli in the news release. “We have a great line up of new movies and activities for the entire family, we hope to see you there!”

For more information about Summer Movie Nights and other upcoming events, visit ThePromenadeShopsatSauconValle y.com.

In other news, it was recently revealed that an Italian restaurant is planned for a retail space opposite the AMC multiplex in the Promenade Shops, which features 16 screens.

Other free events planned for the summer months at the Promenade Shops include performances by local musicians on select Wednesdays in June, July and August, and a summer concert series featuring performances on select Saturdays in June and July.

An outdoor fitness class designed for women, Hit the Patio, is also being held at the Promenade on Saturday mornings. Registration is required, and there is a $15 fee per class. More information about the classes may be found on the Promenade Shops website.