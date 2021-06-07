Summer Bummer: Lacking Lifeguards, Hellertown Pool Won’t Open June 12

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

After a virtually nonexistent swim season last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, many Saucon Valley residents would certainly like nothing more than to plunge into the aquamarine waters of their beloved Hellertown Pool this Saturday, June 12.

That won’t happen, however, borough officials announced Monday, because of a certified lifeguard shortage.

In a news release labeled “Urgent,” officials noted that the lifeguard shortage is impacting many public pool operators throughout the region.

They said the “potential opening date” for the pool is now Tuesday, June 22.

“If enough certified lifeguards apply, and are hired, every attempt will be made to open the pool sooner than the projected date,” the news release said.

Rather than being borough-run, this year the pool’s operations are being handled by the Greater Valley YMCA, with whom the borough has a contract to operate the facility.

The news release noted that the YMCA is currently accepting job applications for certified lifeguards and that “lifeguard certification classes are being held on a daily basis to facilitate the certification process.”

To encourage applications and certified lifeguards to apply, the borough also announced that it is offering a $100 dollar sign-on bonus as well as a season-ending bonus of $400 to all certified lifeguards who accept employment at the Hellertown Pool this summer.

“The Borough of Hellertown encourages anyone, students (15 years or older), adults, teachers, etc., to contact the YMCA at vanessarex@gv-ymca.org to apply for these positions,” the news release said.

It also included the warning that “during the season, (if) minimum lifeguard staffing is not met, it could lead to daily closures for safety reasons.”

“We need your corporation and assistance to open the pool for the enjoyment of all,” borough officials stressed.

The Hellertown Pool is located at 575 Durham Street and is normally open from early June through late August.

This year’s opening was already set to be later than typical, as the pool has traditionally opened the Saturday following Saucon Valley High School graduation, which was Friday.

The pool’s hours are noon to 7 p.m. daily, weather permitting. A concession stand at the pool is borough-run, and parking is available in a borough lot located across the street.

This year’s pool season is scheduled to end on Sunday, Aug. 22.

More information about the pool, including information about rules, daily admission rates and season passes, may be found on the Hellertown borough website.