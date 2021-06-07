Teen Driver Killed in Fatal Crash on Rt. 663 in Upper Bucks

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 17-year-old girl was killed in a car accident Sunday night on John Fries Highway (Rt. 663) in Milford Township, Bucks County, state police at Dublin said Monday.

According to an accident report issued by the barracks, the crash happened shortly after 10 p.m., when the northbound teen driver suddenly drove over a raised concrete traffic island “for an unknown reason” and struck a southbound pickup truck head on.

Police said the girl was driving a 2019 Toyota FRS at the time of the crash.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel at approximately 10:15 p.m., they said.

Police did not identify the victim by name in the report.

Police investigators said the girl was approaching the traffic light at Weiss Road and John Fries Highway, which is several hundred yards east of the Quakertown interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike’s Northeast Extension.

Police said there were no adverse weather conditions at the time of the accident, and they noted in their report that the raised asphalt road surface on which it occurred had “no obvious defects” in it.

The driver of the pickup, a 2013 Chevy Silverado, was identified in the news release as a 19-year-old Zionsville man. Neither he nor his two teenage passengers were seriously injured, police said in the report, which indicated that all three were wearing seat belts.

Sunday night’s wreck was the second fatal accident to occur on Upper Bucks County roadways in as many days.

On Friday night, three people were killed in a two-car crash on Rt. 563 in Haycock Township near Nockamixon State Park.

A fourth individual–who was driving one of the vehicles that crashed–suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to Thomas Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment.

The Rt. 563 accident like the Rt. 663 crash remains under investigation by state police at Dublin.

State police said they were assisted at the scene of Sunday evening’s crash by St. Luke’s EMS and the Milford Township Volunteer Fire Company.