Richland Township Homicide Under Investigation: DA

Pennsylvania State Police and other law enforcement agencies are investigating a homicide that occurred last night in Richland Township, north of Quakertown borough.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s office announced the investigation Thursday morning in a post on its Crimewatch site.

The post contained few details, but said the victim was a man and that the homicide took place overnight in the 500 block of East Pumping Station Road.

That section of East Pumping Station Road is located between Heller Road and Richland Commerce Drive, and is home to some commercial enterprises as well as vacant land.

“Detectives are interviewing individuals found in the area about their involvement with this incident,” the district attorney’s office said. “This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be provided when it is available.”

In addition to state police, Bucks County Detectives and the Richland Township Police Department are involved in the investigation.

Note: This is a developing story. It will be updated when additional information becomes available.