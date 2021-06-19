Park Production of ‘Godspell’ Holds Audience Spellbound (Photos)

Est. Read Time: 8 mins

Photo by Chris Christian

With temperatures in the 70s and a light breeze blowing through the trees, the weather was nearly perfect for a community production of the musical “Godspell” that was held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park Friday night, before an audience of several hundred people.

Audience members were kept engaged by the show’s youthful performers, who moved throughout the crowd at times, bringing the action literally right in front of them.

A second and final performance of the musical will be held this evening (Saturday, June 19) at 6:30 p.m. in the park, which is located at Durham Street and Constitution Avenue.

There is no charge for admission, but free will donations will be accepted.

Attendees should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating on the grass, and since the weather forecast includes a chance of showers and thunderstorms around showtime, they may also want to bring raingear and umbrellas. There is no covered seating in the park.

The production is directed by Saucon Valley High School theater director, and is set to be his final musical produced in the district.

First performed off-Broadway in 1971, “Godspell” became a hit as an adaptation of a series of Biblical parables set to popular music.

For more information about “Godspell,” visit the event page for the show on Facebook.

Photos by Chris Christian