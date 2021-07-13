Get Ready for Gas Main Work on Rt. 378 in Bethlehem, Lower Saucon

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

With summer road work season in full swing many area highways and byways are being dug up, and Rt. 378 in parts of Bethlehem and Lower Saucon will be no exception beginning this Thursday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

PennDOT said Tuesday that motorists should expect lane restrictions with flagging to be in place for gas main work being performed by UGI. The work will be taking place from July 15 through Aug. 26, between Five Points in Bethlehem and Puggy Lane, intersects with Rt. 378 at the top of South Mountain in Lower Saucon Township.

The gas main work between Five Points and Koehler Drive will be taking place overnight between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m., while work being done between Koehler Drive and Puggy Lane will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Rt. 378 is also known as Wyandotte Street within Bethlehem city limits, south of the Lehigh River.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through the work zone, PennDOT said.