US News & World Report Awards St. Luke’s Most High Marks in LV

According to the US News & World Report 2021 hospital rankings, St. Luke’s University Hospital-Bethlehem is “high performing” in 15 of 17 adult procedures and conditions, which is the most of any hospital in the Lehigh Valley.

Those procedures and conditions include:

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair

Aortic Valve Surgery

Back Surgery (Spinal Fusion) – NEW

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Colon Cancer Surgery

Diabetes – NEW

Heart Attack – NEW

Heart Bypass Surgery

Heart Failure

Kidney Failure – NEW

Knee Replacement

Lung Cancer Surgery

Pneumonia – NEW

Stroke – NEW

Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR)

“We are proud US News & World Report has recognized St. Luke’s as ‘high performing’ in so many categories,” said Donna Sabol, St. Luke’s Vice President and Chief Quality Officer. “This adds to the extensive list of honors St. Luke’s has received in the past year–IBM Watson Health 100 Top Hospital, Newsweek ‘World’s Best’ Hospital and Leap Frog Top Hospital, as well as the region’s only five-star ratings from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.”

Across the entire Network, St. Luke’s was ranked “high performing” in 29 specialties, procedures and conditions, which was many more than any other health system in the area.

About St. Luke’s

Founded in 1872, St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully-integrated, regional, nonprofit network of more than 17,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.7 billion, the Network’s service area includes 10 counties: Lehigh, Northampton, Berks, Bucks, Carbon, Montgomery, Monroe and Schuylkill counties in Pennsylvania and Warren and Hunterdon counties in New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke’s is the preeminent teaching hospital in east central Pennsylvania. In partnership with Temple University, St. Luke’s established the Lehigh Valley’s first and only regional medical school campus. It also operates the nation’s longest continuously-operating School of Nursing, established in 1884, and 38 fully accredited graduate medical educational programs with 347 residents and fellows. St. Luke’s is also recognized as one of the state’s lowest cost health care providers.

