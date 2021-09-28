Most St. Luke’s Staff Comply With Network’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network announced Tuesday that most of its 17,000 employees have complied with its previously announced COVID-19 vaccine mandate, although it confirmed that a small number resigned rather than receive the vaccine and others have received vaccination deferrals for various reasons.

“St. Luke’s is grateful to its employees who are doing their part to end this Covid-19 pandemic,” said Senior Vice President of Human Resources Evan Ochs in a news release. “St. Luke’s is proud that its lofty vaccination rate places it among a handful of elite health care institutions worldwide.”

Vaccination against various diseases has long been a pillar of public health practice in the United States as well as a condition of employment at St. Luke’s, Ochs said.

St. Luke’s University Health Network includes 12 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Along with Lehigh Valley Health Network and Good Shepherd Rehabilitation Network, St. Luke’s announced its vaccine mandate on Aug. 9, requiring that all employees without exemptions or deferrals be vaccinated by Sept. 25. As of Sept. 25, 68 full-time employees and 87 part-time/per diem employees had chosen not to become vaccinated and resigned from St. Luke’s, the release stated.

According to St. Luke’s, 46 employees received a medical exemption, 406 employees were granted a religious exemption and 216 employees were granted a temporary vaccination deferral for pregnancy or having had a positive COVID-19 test within the last year, which means that they likely have antibodies against the virus.

“Those with exemptions or temporary deferrals will undergo weekly COVID-19 tests as a condition of continued employment,” the news release said.

Earlier this month, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that will apply to tens of millions of Americans employed in both the public and private business sectors, including those in health care.

Vaccine mandates have proven to be controversial in the U.S., along with mask mandates and other efforts by elected officials and public health experts to end the pandemic.

“St. Luke’s adoption of a mandate prior to the president’s announcement enabled the network to complete the difficult work of compliance that some other health care organizations have only recently begun,” St. Luke’s said in the news release.

“St. Luke’s continues to demonstrate through our decisions and actions that we are a leader in the fight against COVID-19,” Ochs said. “Our 100 percent compliance rate ensures that St. Luke’s is providing the safest environment for its employees and for its patients and visitors.”