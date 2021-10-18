Man Suffers Minor Injuries in Fiery I-78 Wreck in L. Saucon: PSP

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A fiery two-vehicle accident on I-78 east in Lower Saucon Township could have been worse, Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast confirmed in an accident report Monday.

According to the report, neither driver was seriously hurt following the Sunday afternoon crash, in which police said a 54-year-old Bangor man on a 2000 Kawasaki Ninja 900R motorcycle rear-ended a 2021 Ford F350 operated by a 49-year-old Hellertown man near mile marker 64.6.

Police said motorcycle operator Jack B. Sales was wearing a helmet when he crashed into the back of the truck, which they said ended up in the highway’s left lane, facing east.

Sales’ motorcycle ended up underneath the truck’s rear bumper, facing north, they said.

According to the accident report, both vehicles subsequently caught on fire. Police didn’t specify whether the motorcycle or the truck started to burn first, but said both sustained disabling damage as a result of the blaze.

Channel 69 News shared eyewitness video from the accident scene Sunday, in which the truck can be seen engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke as traffic passes by it.

Police said that Sales suffered suspected minor injuries in the crash, but wasn’t taken to the hospital.

According to court records, Sales has been cited by state police for Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, with the summary citation filed Monday in Northampton County District Court 03-2-04 in Lower Saucon Township.

Channel 69 reported that the eastbound side of the highway was temporarily closed due to the accident, but had reopened to traffic by around 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police, Belfast barracks, and Northampton County court records.