Uncluttering the Corners of Our Mind: Spiritual Corner With Amy

Est. Read Time: 5 mins

A while ago I heard someone say, “Whatever clutter is around you is a reflection of what’s going on in your head.” It was during this time when I found myself already purging things that were no longer serving my highest good, including relationships. It felt so good to let things go. I didn’t realize it at the time, but now understand this is necessary for our personal and spiritual growth. Never have I considered myself as OCD (obsessive-compulsive disorder), although the thought started to cross my mind once I had everything how I wanted it, but it started to get cluttered again. Racing thoughts and control issues are a huge part of being OCD. To explain this further, those who are considered to have OCD absolutely have to have things a certain way. The reasoning for this is because they have a need for control. Having things a certain way gives them the satisfaction of having control over something. Let’s be honest, there isn’t very much that is in our control, besides what we do with our time and our money, how we react to situations and others, and how we treat people as well as ourselves. I choose to leave everything else up to God. Having faith and living in the present moment has made life for me so much easier.

What I would like for you to do is take a look around you and acknowledge the things that are not serving a purpose for your life. This could even be what you consider piles of organized clutter. Look in the corners of your home, in your basement, in your attic, that junk drawer or cluttered closet. Get four boxes and label them: Keep (this should be the smallest box), Sell, Donate & Toss. Give yourself 10 seconds with each item to hold it and thank it for being a part of your life. Immediately toss it in a box, knowing it stays there. There should be no second guessing. If there are sentimental items that are cluttering up your home, ask a family member or a friend if they would like it. If they choose not to take it, take a picture of each item and create a photo album or scrapbook where you can safely keep the pictures. Then, put the items in one of the four boxes.

Take a look at your relationships, too. Is everyone in your life adding to your stress or your success? Please keep in mind that in every relationship we encounter, there is a lesson to be learned. There’s a possibilty that person is here to teach us patience, how to have boundaries, how to use our voice and our energy in loving ways, how to refrain from taking things personally, and how to love unconditionally, accept, forgive and let go. Most of our triggers can represent an unhealed part of us. The only way to know is to go within and ask a higher power to help us. Try meditation and journaling rather than negatively reacting. Not many people want to accept this fact, but some people are here to mirror negative behavior that is within ourselves that we either don’t see or refuse to see. It is very easy to get caught up in blaming others in order to make ourselves feel better.

My current situation is definitely a reflection of the things that were buried in my subconcious mind. Way back in the corners of my mind are unhealed parts of myself I was unaware of. God puts us in uncomfortable situations at times to get us to where we need to be. It is up to us to do the work neccessary in order to be able to move forward. This could mean simply being aware of when God answers our prayers in unexpected ways. There’s a story of a man that prayed and prayed for help as he was drowning in the ocean. A man in a boat noticed this man and asked if he could help him. The man in the water relpied, “No thanks, I am waiting for God to save me.” A helicopter hovered around this man in the ocean and called out to him, “I’m going to throw down a ladder to get you out of there.” Again, the man replied, “No thanks, I am waiting for God to save me.” Once the man drowned and made it to heaven, he asked God, “Why didn’t you save me?” God replied, “I sent you a boat and a helicopter and you chose to stay in the water.” God sends us signs and answers to our prayers, but most of us are too busy to notice.

When I was purging my clutter, I was motivated and felt excited to get it done. This is God working through me. Just that feeling of joy and excitement was a sign that this is what’s right for me to do at this very moment. Whenever you get a burst of excitement to make a change, drive somewhere, call someone, take a new job, take a leap of faith, step out of your comfort zone, know that this is God or whatever higher power you believe in guiding you.

Turn the lights on in those dark corners of your mind and start dusting off the childhood trauma, the multiple broken hearts and all the conformities, coping skills and negative behaviors you’ve used to get you this far. Once you shed light on them, you will really be able to come out of the dark.

Many angel blessings,

Amy