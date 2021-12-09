Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Wawa in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The area immediately next to a popular convenience store in Fountain Hill became a crime scene Thursday night after an individual was reportedly shot and killed there.

Borough Police Chief Ed Bachert, speaking over the phone, relayed to an officer who was standing with several other people near the Wawa’s entrance that there was no ongoing threat to public safety following the incident, but declined to confirm any details about what had happened.

The officer said additional information regarding the investigation would be released to the media once it is available.

Crime scene tape sealed off much of the parking lot next to the Wawa store, which belongs to a building that formerly housed a Via thrift store. The tape extended across several adjacent streets and alleys, including part of the road that runs behind both buildings.

In a nearby alley, detectives in plain clothes shined a flashlight inside a vehicle that was parked in a driveway behind a home just east of the thrift store building, which is located on Broadway.

Business was brisk at the Wawa, despite the heavy police presence next to it, with some customers seemingly unaware that a major crime had apparently just occurred nearby.

A store representative standing in the Wawa parking lot said that whatever happened hadn’t happened on Wawa property, but couldn’t confirm anything besides that.

“You know as much as we do,” he said.

Various local media outlets including Lehigh Valley Live and the Morning Call have confirmed in breaking news reports that police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Wawa that occurred around 7 p.m., and that a man is in custody as a result.

At least one Philadelphia TV news station vehicle was at the scene around 9:15 p.m., shortly after a helicopter was observed circling overhead.

Note: This is a developing local news story. Information will be added and/or updated as additional details become available.