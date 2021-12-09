Police Investigating Fatal Shooting Near Wawa in Fountain Hill

Est. Read Time: 4 mins
A Fountain Hill Police vehicle is parked in front of crime scene tape in the parking lot of the former Via thrift store in the 1400 block of Broadway Thursday night. The parking lot became a crime scene after someone was reportedly shot and killed there. Police at the scene were tight-lipped about what had happened, but said there was no ongoing threat to public safety. Additional information would be released to the press when it becomes available, Fountain Hill Police Chief Ed Bachert said.
The area immediately next to a popular convenience store in Fountain Hill became a crime scene Thursday night after an individual was reportedly shot and killed there.
Borough Police Chief Ed Bachert, speaking over the phone, relayed to an officer who was standing with several other people near the Wawa’s entrance that there was no ongoing threat to public safety following the incident, but declined to confirm any details about what had happened.
The officer said additional information regarding the investigation would be released to the media once it is available.
Crime scene tape sealed off much of the parking lot next to the Wawa store, which belongs to a building that formerly housed a Via thrift store. The tape extended across several adjacent streets and alleys, including part of the road that runs behind both buildings.
In a nearby alley, detectives in plain clothes shined a flashlight inside a vehicle that was parked in a driveway behind a home just east of the thrift store building, which is located on Broadway.
Business was brisk at the Wawa, despite the heavy police presence next to it, with some customers seemingly unaware that a major crime had apparently just occurred nearby.
A store representative standing in the Wawa parking lot said that whatever happened hadn’t happened on Wawa property, but couldn’t confirm anything besides that.
“You know as much as we do,” he said.
Various local media outlets including Lehigh Valley Live and the Morning Call have confirmed in breaking news reports that police are investigating a fatal shooting near the Wawa that occurred around 7 p.m., and that a man is in custody as a result.
At least one Philadelphia TV news station vehicle was at the scene around 9:15 p.m., shortly after a helicopter was observed circling overhead.
Note: This is a developing local news story. Information will be added and/or updated as additional details become available.
Crime scene tape blocks access to part of the parking at the former Via thrift store, which closed over the summer. With the building vacant Wawa customers often park their cars in the lot, which is steps from the entrance to the convenience store.
A police vehicle sits at the end of Stanley Avenue in Fountain Hill, near the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday night. According to various media reports, the Lehigh County Coroner was called to the scene following a shooting around 7 p.m.
Police crime scene tape blocks access to an alley that runs parallel to Broadway, in between Stanley Avenue and Broadway, near the former Via thrift store.
Detectives look inside a vehicle parked near the crime scene.
Police and investigators appeared to be looking for evidence at the scene of a fatal shooting near Wawa in Fountain Hill Thursday night. Much of the area was inaccessible due to crime scene tape that extended from the parking lot of the former Via thrift store across the road behind it and a nearby alley.
Flashing lights created an eerie glow in the neighborhood along and near Broadway in Fountain Hill Thursday night, following a fatal shooting that was reported near the Wawa convenience store.
Much of the police activity seemed to be centered in the area behind the former Via thrift store, which closed over the summer. Directly behind the building is a road that parallels the borough pool and park.