Lower Saucon Police Hope to Catch Fish-Shaped Mailbox Thief

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Lower Saucon Township Police Department/Crimewatch

Something fishy happened on Seidersville Road over the weekend, and now Lower Saucon Township Police are trying to get to the bottom of it.

In a post on the department’s Crimewatch site Tuesday, police said the incident involved the theft of a custom fish-shaped mailbox valued at $250 from a post in the 1200 block.

They said the wide-mouthed box was stolen sometime during the overnight hours of Dec. 11-12.

Anyone with information about the theft or who may have witnessed something is asked to call police at 610-759-2200 or to submit an anonymous tip through the Lower Saucon Township Police Department’s Crimewatch tipline.

In another recent post on Crimewatch, Lower Saucon Police also warned residents to watch out for so-called “porch pirates,” i.e. thieves who target unattended packages delivered to homes and left on front porches, in driveways or elsewhere.

During the holiday season, many more packages than usual are being delivered to homes, which is why law enforcement agencies often issue reminders about porch pirates during this time of year.

“Please be sure that you have a safe location for your packages to be delivered to,” police advised in their Dec. 7 post. “Speak with your neighbors to arrange for them to get your deliveries if you are not home. If possible, schedule a delivery time when you are home.”

The department also urged residents to call police if they see anything suspicious.

Police didn’t share any details regarding specific porch pirating incidents in the township, however residents of surrounding areas such as South Allentown have recently uploaded video of thefts to sites like Nextdoor, which provides neighborhood-based social media.