Suboxone Strips Found on Brooklyn Man Stopped on I-78: Police

A Brooklyn, N.Y., man is facing charges after police say he was found to be in possession of 100 packets of Suboxone film, drug paraphernalia and U.S. currency in an unspecified amount following a traffic stop Friday on I-78 in the area of Exit 67 (Rt. 412) in Bethlehem.

In a news release Monday, state police at Belfast said 33-year-old Luis Quinones was stopped on the highway shortly after 10:30 a.m. Jan. 14 for alleged traffic violations, and that he was operating a 2014 Ford F-150XLT at the time.

“Upon making contact and interviewing the vehicle’s occupants, numerous indicators of criminal activity were observed,” police said.

After Quinones allegedly refused to consent to a search of his vehicle, troopers said they obtained and served a search warrant on the truck, which was when the Suboxone and other items were allegedly discovered and seized.

Suboxone is the brand name for a medication used to treat opiate addiction, but like many such medications its main ingredient is derived from an opioid, so it is also abused.

According to information about suboxone presented on AddictionCenter.com:

Suboxone is classified as a Schedule III controlled substance in the United States, meaning it’s a drug deemed to have medical value yet also carry moderate risk for addiction. As a result, only doctors who receive certifications from the Department of Health and Human Services may prescribe Suboxone. The medication is manufactured as dissolvable films and tablets.

Police said that following Quinones’s arrest on a charge of Possession with Intent to Deliver he was transported to Northampton County Prison in Easton for a preliminary arraignment.

As of Monday county court records had not yet been updated to include a criminal court docket that would indicate Quinones’s incarceration status following the arraignment, as well as whether any additional charges were filed.

Note: All individuals charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Belfast (Troop M).