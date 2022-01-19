$2,400 in Power Tools Stolen from River Road Residence

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said Tuesday that they are investigating a burglary in Tinicum Township, Bucks County, in which power tools were stolen from a vacant home.

In a news release, police said an unknown person or persons gained access to the tools in the 1000 block of River Road through an unsecured window on the side of the home.

Stolen from inside it, police said, were a 14-inch Hilti concrete chop saw valued at $1,400 and a Stone 855 mixer valued at $1,000.

The release indicated that the burglary was reported to police on Jan. 5.

Police said that they don’t currently have any leads in the case.

The state police at Dublin are part of Troop M, which covers Bucks, Northampton and Lehigh counties. Investigators from the Dublin barracks can be contacted by calling 215-249-9191.