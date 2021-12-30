Man Loses $23,000 in Antique Pickup Scam, Police Say

Est. Read Time: < 1 min

A quest for an antique pickup truck has left an 80-year-old upper Bucks County man $23,000 poorer, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin.

In a news release issued Thursday, police said that in early November the man made contact with “an unknown actor (who) falsely identified themselves as a white, non-Hispanic male, who was selling an antique motor vehicle online.”

The Nockamixon Township resident was then instructed to wire $23,000 as payment for a 1941 Chevrolet pickup truck from Wells Fargo Bank to Citibank, police said.

After doing so, “the vehicle was never delivered and all accounts from the seller were deleted,” the news release said.

State police said their investigation into the scam is ongoing.

