Driver of Broken-Down Car Broke Into Home to Use Internet: Police

Car trouble during a “severe weather event” was a motorist’s excuse for breaking into an unoccupied home in Bucks County to go online, state police at Dublin said Tuesday.

In describing the case, police said officers responded to the residence on Twin Lear Road in Tinicum Township early on the morning of Sept. 2 to find a damaged kitchen door.

Police further explained that the unnamed motorist’s Volkswagen allegedly “had become disabled” during the extreme weather event, which wasn’t described.

They said the individual smashed a window in the door in order to gain access to the home and estimated the damage to it at $500.

According to the news release, which listed the victims of the break-in as two 40-year-old men, the investigation into the alleged trespassing incident is ongoing.