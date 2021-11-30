Man Fell Asleep Before Running Stop Sign, Hitting Car, Police Say

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Credit: Google Maps

A New Jersey man received two traffic citations after police say he fell asleep at the wheel, drove through a stop sign and struck another motorist in a rural part of Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, Sunday morning.

In a news release Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said 24-year-old Matthew A. Whalen of Bridgewater was driving a 2018 Nissan Frontier eastbound on Lake Warren Road around 8:20 a.m. when he continued through the intersection of Marienstein Road “without stopping at the stop sign.”

Police said Whalen’s pickup struck a 2021 Ford Escape operated by a 29-year-old Perkasie woman who was driving northbound on Marienstein Road. They said she suffered an injury of unknown severity as a result of the collision in which her vehicle was struck on its front driver’s side.

As a result of the crash, both vehicles came to rest facing north and parallel to each other in the northbound lane of Marienstein Road, the news release indicated.

Police said the woman was taken by Upper Bucks Regional EMS to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus near Quakertown for treatment.

According to online court records, Whalen was cited for Duties at Stop Signs and Driving on Roadways Laned for Traffic, both of which are summary citations.

The citations were filed by state police at Dublin in Bucks County District Court 07-3-03.

Note: All individuals in receipt of a police-issued citation or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County court records.