🎄 ENTER Saucon Source’s 2021 Holiday Lights Contest & Tour

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

Saucon Source’s annual Lehigh Valley-Upper Bucks Holiday Lights Contest & Tour is returning for another season in 2021!

Join us in celebrating yuletide cheer by showing off your holiday handiwork, whether you’re a first-time light stringer or a veteran decorator with decades of experience.

The first part of this year’s contest is integrated in our email newsletter, which you can subscribe to to receive the latest local headlines every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

To enter the contest, simply fill out and submit the form below, along with a clear, preferably large file photo (.jpeg or .png) of your home or business. The contest is open to residents of homes located in Northampton County, Lehigh County and Upper Bucks County (Palisades and Quakertown Community school district residents only).

The deadline to enter by submitting a photo is noon on Wednesday, Dec 15.

Each submission will be featured in the next edition of the newsletter, so subscribers can view the holiday display photos as they are submitted.

After all entries have been received, Saucon Source will publish a story on Dec. 17 featuring each photo submission as well as an interactive map, so you can bring your friends and family on a tour of our area’s finest holiday displays.

That story will also contain a poll in which readers can vote for their favorite holiday lights display. Voting will be open through 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 22.

The votes will be tallied and a winner will be announced on or around Christmas Eve.

The person whose photo received the most votes will be the contest’s grand prize winner. That person will receive a prize, details of which will be announced in the near future.

Please note that local businesses may submit photos to be featured in the newsletter and listed on the map, however only residential displays will be eligible for the grand prize.

Businesses interested in being a contest sponsor should email josh@sauconsource.com for details.

2021 Lehigh Valley-Upper Bucks Holiday Lights Contest & Tour Official Rules: No purchase necessary to enter. Only one entry will be accepted per household. By entering a photo in the contest, the submitter acknowledges that the photo is an original work of their home and that they have both the legal authority and permission to share it in a public online forum, i.e. on SauconSource.com. Photos may not include any identifiable individuals. The submitter also agrees to share their address publicly along with the photo for use within an interactive map of area holiday light displays for purposes specifically related to this contest and tour. All voting on entries will take place only online during the specified time period. Saucon Source will make every reasonable effort to ensure that voting is secure and fair. The contest winner will be the person whose photo has received the most votes at the conclusion of the voting period. The winner’s name will be announced on or around Dec. 24, 2021. Saucon Source LLC is not liable for any entries that are not received in a timely manner due to technical or any other issues, or any other errors and/or omissions related to the execution of this contest. By entering this contest, the submitter agrees to hold harmless Saucon Source LLC and any/all related business entities if for any reason they are dissatisfied with or believe participation in said contest has caused them harm. In the event that a dispute should arise from this contest, the submitter agrees that Saucon Source LLC and/or its representatives will be the sole arbiter of said dispute. Saucon Source LLC reserves the right to reject any photo which is determined not to be in keeping with reasonable community standards of taste and decorum, as well as any entries that are incomplete or otherwise found to be ineligible for any reason.

Entry Form