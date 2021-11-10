Wanted Hellertown Man Ran from Troopers in Upper Bucks: Police

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A 34-year-old Hellertown man already wanted by police on “several warrants” ran from state troopers who responded to a rural property on which he was allegedly found to be trespassing Monday, Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said in a news release today.

According to the news release, Thomas James Sell was allegedly seen “running through the woods to avoid state police” in the 1300 block of E. Saw Mill Road, Haycock Township, shortly after 9 a.m.

Police said troopers were called to the upper Bucks County property near Lake Towhee Park for a report of a suspicious vehicle–identified in the news release as a 2003 Subaru–which turned out to be registered to Sell.

State police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

According to online court records, troopers charged Sell earlier this year with DUI-Controlled Substance, Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License-3rd or Subsequent Violation and other misdemeanors as well as various summary offenses including trespassing by motor vehicle on a private road or driveway in a pending case out of Richland Township.

A preliminary hearing in that case is scheduled for 3:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 before District Judge Lisa Gaier in Bucks County District Court 07-2-05, Quakertown, according to the docket that has been filed.

Another Bucks County case from July of this year in which Sell is charged with Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License-3rd or Subsequent Offense has advanced to the Bucks County Court of Common Pleas, according to the court docket that has been filed in it.

Note: All individuals accused of or charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. This story was compiled using information from Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin and Bucks County court records.