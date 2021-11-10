Ronald L. ‘Coach’ Jones, 73, of Hellertown (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Ronald L. “Coach” Jones, 73, of Hellertown, died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. He was the husband of Valerie J. (Mummey) Jones. Ronald was born in Cleveland, Ohio on Dec. 16, 1947 to the late Robert M. and Doris (Rowland) Jones. He was a Patrol Officer for the Lower Saucon Township Police Department from 1983 until his retirement in 2010. He was instrumental in starting a tri-boro DUI Program that won numerous awards. He also worked part-time at Northampton, Walnutport, Slatington and Hellertown. Coach Jones led his beloved Saucon Valley Middle School Girls Basketball team to victory. Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren in Hellertown and wished others were closer.

SURVIVORS

In addition to his loving wife of 37 years; children: Michelle (Brian) Rieg, Jason Schrammel, Jenelle Schrammel, Robert Jones; siblings: Randle, Billy (Jess), Katherine, Beth Ann Belcastro; grandchildren: Madyson Schrammel, Daniel Jones, Adam (Michaela) Rieg and Tyler (Katlyn) Rieg; great-grandson: Brody Rieg. He was predeceased by a brother: Ryan.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 5 p.m. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Se-Wy-Co Fire Companies, 3621 Old Philadelphia Pike, Bethlehem, PA 18015.