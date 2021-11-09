St. Luke’s Welcomes New Chairman of Orthopedics Department

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) has chosen a highly accomplished orthopedic trauma surgeon as its new chairman of the network’s Department of Orthopedics. Douglas W. Lundy, MD, MBA, FAOA, FACS, who previously led one of the largest private orthopedics groups in the U.S., joined the network on Nov. 8.

Credit: St. Luke's University Health Network

Dr. Lundy specializes in acute/reconstructive trauma, fracture and limb-lengthening surgery. Before joining SLUHN, he was co-President of Resurgens Orthopaedics, PC of Atlanta. He previously was a member of the Orthopaedic Center of the Rockies in Colorado, and he has treated patients with injuries of the bones, tendons and muscles for more than 22 years.

“I am passionate about the care of injured patients and helping people with fractures regain function and return to a productive life,” said Dr. Lundy. “As an orthopedic trauma surgeon, I help people escape the overwhelming despair of trauma.”

Born in New York and raised in Georgia, Dr. Lundy completed a fellowship in orthopedic trauma surgery Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, which followed an orthopedic surgery residency and internship at Georgia Baptist Medical Center, Atlanta. He earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia, School of Medicine in Augusta, and received a MBA from Auburn University.

“We are extremely proud to welcome Dr Lundy to the St. Luke’s family,” said Trevor Micklos, Vice President of Network Operations, St. Luke’s University Health Network. “Dr. Lundy’s leadership, vision and focus on the highest quality of patient care will allow us to build upon our strong foundation and continue to drive our department forward as the premier provider of musculoskeletal services.”

Dr. Lundy brings to the St. Luke’s community a long-time commitment to pursuing excellence in the clinical, educational and administrative arenas of the complex U.S. healthcare system.

His vision for the Department of Orthopedics at St. Luke’s, he said, is “to reveal to the community and the nation the incredible program that we have here at St. Luke’s. I will build upon the tremendous organization that was started by Dr. William DeLong and establish St. Luke’s as a destination for high-quality, compassionate musculoskeletal care. This network is constantly evolving, and we will stay on the forefront of the highest quality orthopedic care in the country.”

Dr. Lundy has performed research, published and presented to national and international professional audiences on topics ranging from intricate trauma surgery to medical organization leadership and operations, healthcare policy and performing orthopedic surgery in the developing world.

He is a Diplomate of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery and previously served as Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Emory University School of Medicine, and Clinical Assistant Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery, Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Lundy has held leadership positions with the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery, American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, Orthopaedic Trauma Association, American Orthopaedic Association and the American College of Surgeons. For 10 straight years, he was named a Top Doctor in Georgia Trend and Atlanta Magazine.

Like many of his St. Luke’s colleagues, Dr. Lundy often makes medical mercy mission trips to some of the world’s poorest nations. He has performed intricate surgeries in Africa, Mongolia and the Far East, where he has taught local surgeons advanced operative and restorative techniques so they can continue performing the procedures independently.

“Although I have been blessed with achieving high levels of accomplishment in medicine, my proudest moments would be the times that I have worked with physicians in underserved developing nations across the world providing care to the poorest people on the planet,” said Dr. Lundy. “We seek to train these surgeons to decrease their dependency on us and decrease suffering in those most in need.”

Dr. Lundy will relocate to the Lehigh Valley area with his wife and two adult sons, both of whom are college students.

