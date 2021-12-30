Dorothy J. Webster, 80, Formerly of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Dorothy J. Webster

Dorothy J. Webster, 80, formerly of Bethlehem, Coopersburg and Richlandtown, passed away Monday, Dec. 27, 2021 at Above & Beyond Senior Living at Mountain View, Allentown. She was born in Abington to the late Matthew and Margaret (McKinney) Covey. Dorothy was raised by her foster parents, the late Norman Schaffer and Mamie Schaffer Benner of Richlandtown. She was married for 53 years to her best friend, Ronald “Web” Webster, who died March 10, 2013. She was the office manager at the former Kmart in Quakertown before retiring in 2005 and was a sewing machine operator at the former Swan Lee shop in Richlandtown.

SURVIVORS

Daughters: Linda, wife of David Mohr of Vestal, N.Y., and their children Jessica (Peter) Delaney, Jordan (Pranita) Mohr and Jared Mohr; Christine Webster and her partner Melanie Snyder of Lower Saucon Township and their daughter Sarah (Chase) Mitchell; Diana Klotz Vogeler of Allentown and her children Aja Klotz and Dwayne Michael Vincent Klotz; 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Sisters: Priscilla (John) Walters of Pleasant Mount; Mary Calurri of Hillsdale, N.J.; Nancy Holley of Candler, N.C.; and stepsister: Delores Starink of Sparkill, N.Y. She was predeceased by stepsister: Netti; brother: Matthew Jr. “Jerry.” The family also wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Above & Beyond and Angelic Paths Hospice for taking great care of Mom.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown. The calling hour will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Cedar Hill Memorial Park, Allentown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Lung Association.