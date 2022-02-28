Police: Woman Yelling ‘Daddy Take Care of Me!’ Jumped on Stranger

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

A woman who was allegedly involved in a bizarre trespassing incident in Upper Bucks County last week was taken to receive a psychiatric evaluation as a result of it, Pennsylvania State Police said Monday.

According to a news release from state police at Dublin, the incident occurred on William Road near Rt. 412 in Nockamixon Township at around 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Police said they were contacted after a witness observed a verbal argument between a man and woman taking place inside a vehicle, after which the woman exited the vehicle and began walking along Rt. 412.

When officers arrived at the scene, police said they tried to speak to the woman, who then ran and “entered a residence that was not hers.”

“Once inside (the home), she jumped on top of an elderly male and cried while continuously yelling, ‘Daddy take care of me!'” the news release said.

Police said the woman was subsequently “detained” because “she displayed signs of having a mental crisis.”

The woman “was extremely incoherent and resisted all attempts to deescalate the incident,” they added.

According to police, the woman was eventually transported to St. Luke’s Upper Bucks Campus, “where a 302 petition was completed.” In Pennyslvania, Section 302 of the Mental Health Procedures Act of 1976 is an application for involuntary emergency examination and treatment.

Police did not say whether the woman–who was not identified in the news release–could face charges as a result of the alleged incident.