‘The New Santiago’s Restaurant’ Opens in Coopersburg

Est. Read Time: 3 mins

If you’ve missed Santiago’s Diner & Family Restaurant and its delicious, eclectic menu, you’re in luck. Santiago’s, which is located on Rt. 309 in Coopersburg and closed last January, reopened Thursday as The New Santiago’s Restaurant.

Santiago’s reopened under the same family’s ownership and is once again serving classic diner fare with a Latin twist.

According to co-owner and front-of-house manager Jenni Jimenez, the diner, which has a sister location in Horsham, Montgomery County, originally opened in May 2018.

Jimenez, who co-owns the eatery with her husband, Alberto, said the restaurant‘s name has a double meaning. In addition to being their family name, it also pays tribute to Alberto’s uncle, Octavio Zavaleta, who is originally from Santiago Acatlán, a tiny town in Mexico. Octavio’s son also shares the name, she added.

Fans of the restaurant can once again enjoy its fusion of diner cuisine and Mexican food.

Among the most popular items on its updated menu are the huevos rancheros and mahi-mahi salad.

Santiago’s serves breakfast all day and offers senior specials and other specialty items.

Jiminez said they are able to accommodate dietary needs where possible, such as by replacing flour tortillas with corn for gluten-intolerant customers.

The New Santiago’s Restaurant is BYOB, and as part of their commitment to keeping their clientele safe, the spotlessly clean eatery is equipped with hand sanitizer stations.

As of their reopening, they are open for dine-in service and takeout, and a partnership for delivery via DoorDash is in the works. They accept cash, credit cards and ApplePay.

The New Santiago’s Restaurant can be found at 125 S. 3rd Street (Rt. 309) in Coopersburg. Their hours are Sunday-Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Thursday-Saturday from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. (They are open on all major holidays except Christmas.)

In addition to parking in front of the building, there are spaces located behind it.

You can reach The New Santiago’s Restaurant at 484-819-0311 or via message on Facebook, and they are working on expanding their online presence to Instagram.

Finally, Santiago’s is hiring. For more information, call the restaurant, stop by or check out their Facebook page for details on host and server positions.