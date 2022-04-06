Hellertown Area Library Opens ‘Help Yourself Shelf’

Hellertown Library Shelf

In addition to nonperishable food items, the “Help Yourself Shelf” in the basement of the Hellertown Area Library is stocked with toiletries and other items for those in need to take, free of charge, and no questions asked.

Whether you are someone in need or not, if you live in the Hellertown area you’ve probably heard about the “blessing boxes” that are stocked with food and other items for anyone to come and take, no questions asked. There’s even a local blessing box for pets.

One more resource that is now available for local residents facing financial challenges is a “Help Yourself Shelf” that was recently opened in the basement of the Hellertown Area Library.

As signs promoting it explain, the Help Yourself Shelf is a “mini food and toiletry pantry” and is “available any time the library is open.”

Anyone can help themselves to what is on it, free of charge, and no questions asked.

On Wednesday, the items on the shelf included peanut butter, jelly, canned fruit, coffee, soup, baby food, spaghetti sauce, pasta, dry cereal, baking mixes, nuts, soap, shampoo, deodorant, crayons and even a fleece blanket. There are plastic bags in a basket on the shelving unit for anyone who needs something in which to transport their items.

In the spirit of the volunteers who founded it over 30 years ago, the Hellertown Area Library has opened a “Help Yourself Shelf.”

The library, which is located at 409 Constitution Ave., Hellertown, is open the following hours:

Sunday – CLOSED
Monday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tuesday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Wednesday – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Thursday – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday – 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Saturday – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Help Yourself Shelf is located in the basement of the library, near the elevator.

For more information about the library, including its collections, programs and services, visit HellertownLibrary.org.

The Hellertown Area Library recently opened a “Help Yourself Shelf” mini food and toiletry pantry.

