Animal Blessing Box in Hellertown Will Benefit Pet Owners in Need

The coronavirus pandemic’s impact on many people’s financial circumstances has been significant; a fact attested to by a proliferation of “blessing boxes,” which are small cupboards stocked with food and other items for anyone in need to come and take.

People aren’t the only ones affected by skyrocketing food prices, however. Unfortunately, in many cases their pets are also being affected by the record inflation, supply chain issues and other post-pandemic economic fallout dominating the headlines.

A new initiative by Lehigh Valley Animal Crematory Services Inc. in Hellertown seeks to address the growing problem of pet owners struggling to make ends meet at a time when pet adoption rates from shelters–thankfully–remain robust.

The business, which is located at 415 Front Street in Hellertown, hosted a dedication ceremony for its brand new Animal Rainbow Blessing Box on Wednesday, with both two-legged and a few four-legged friends in attendance. Also in attendance were local donors involved in the pet sustenance business, including Royal Canin representative Nichole Repyneck Malone, who along with Tony El Chaar of pet food supply store chain Chaar donated items to help fill the box to overflowing on the occasion of its inauguration.

Director Nathan Kamp presided over the dedication event, along with other employees of Lehigh Valley Animal Crematory Services Inc., which is part of a family of businesses owned and operated by Hellertown mayor David Heintzelman. Other businesses that are part of the group include Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc. and the Carriage House at Heintzelmans, both of which are located nearby.

“We certainly would like to thank everybody for today’s donation,” said Kamp. “This is the beginning of a new community venture focused on our animals. Donations are accepted from the community. Also take some, and certainly give some.”

Pastor Phil Spohn of Christ Lutheran Hellertown delivered a blessing of the bright yellow box before attendees were invited inside for a reception.

Christ Lutheran is home to a blessing box for people; one of at least half a dozen in the Hellertown area.