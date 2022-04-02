Betty Jane (Wentzel) Littlefield, 90, of Bethlehem (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Betty Jane (Wentzel) Littlefield (1931 – 2022)

Betty Jane (Wentzel) Littlefield, 90, of Bethlehem, died Friday, April 1, 2022 at her residence. She was the wife of the late Ronald A. Littlefield, who died April 15, 2015. Betty was born in Hellertown on Dec. 8, 1931 to the late Stephen J. Sr. and Arlene C. (Koch) Wentzel. She was a graduate of St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing, Class of 1951. She was a member of Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, Hellertown, where she was a past council member and a member of the senior choir, the bell choir and the “kitchen crew.” Betty enjoyed bridge, gardening, sewing and family.

SURVIVORS

Daughter: Cynthia A. Pepper; grandchildren: Matthew J. Reiss, Spring L. Reiss Hutchinson; great-grandchildren: Aries J. Reiss; siblings: Shirley J. Ebert, Sandra E. Kirka, Stephen J. Wentzel, Kathryn E. Griffiths, Debra J. Rodenbach. She was predeceased by a grandson: Jonathan E. Reiss; and a sister: Mildred W. Cahn.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 7, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, Pa. The visitation period will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lower Saucon United Church of Christ, 1375 Third Ave., Hellertown, PA 18055.