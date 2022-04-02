Kay M. Michael, 85, of Lower Saucon (Obituary Brought to You by Heintzelman Funeral Home)

Est. Read Time: 2 mins

Kay M. Michael (1936 – 2022)

Kay M. Michael, 85, of Lower Saucon Township, died Saturday, April 2, 2022 in her residence. She was the wife of the late Harry E. Michael, who died June 21, 2009. Kay was born in Weatherly on Oct. 8, 1936 to the late Iva A. (Deitrich) and Robert Nelson Kunkel. She was a graduate of Weatherly High School and St. Luke’s School of Nursing. Kay was a registered nurse at St. Luke’s Hospital, Fountain Hill, for 40 years until retiring. She was a faithful member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury Township and was past president of its council and sang on its choir.

SURVIVORS

Children: Carolyn A. (Dennis L.) Raudenbush of Hellertown, William B. (Kathleen M.) Michael of Wallingford, Cynthia Michael Weaver of Broadheadsville, Kathleen Michael (Michael B.) Krock of Hellertown; grandchildren: Joel (Christa), Janna Raudenbush (Michael) Kimosh, Bethany Raudenbush (Philip) Marotto, Stephen Krock, Krystina Krock, Mackenzie Krock, Margaret Michael, Richard Michael, Craig Corby, Robert Corby; great-grandchildren: Ian Raudenbush, Emma Raudenbush, Lincoln Kimosh; siblings: Adrienne Strehlow of Warwick, N.Y., Richard (Elizabeth) Kunkel of Northampton. She was predeceased by son: Harry Edward Jr. in 1983.

SERVICE

Family and friends are invited to call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., 326 Main St., Hellertown, and from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 9 at Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury Township, 1707 Church Road, Allentown. The visitation period at the church will be followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Morganland Cemetery, Salisbury Township. Mourners are encouraged to make positive choices by following CDC guidelines and wearing masks. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at HeintzelmanCares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home Inc., Hellertown.

CONTRIBUTIONS

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church (zip code 18103).