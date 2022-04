Est. Read Time: 4 mins

The annual Saucon Valley Easter Egg Hunt was held in Hellertown’s Dimmick Park Saturday, where hundreds had fun hunting for the colorful eggs the day before Easter.

Adding to the enjoyment of attendees of all ages was the arrival of the Easter Bunny on a fire truck.

The free community event is hosted by the Hellertown Historical Society with support from volunteers and sponsors.

Photos by Chris Christian