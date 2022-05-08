2022 Saucon Valley HS Prom Held at Iacocca Hall (PHOTOS)

Est. Read Time: 9 mins

Despite a downpour and unusually chilly temperatures for early May, there was no shortage of smiles among the attendees at the 2022 Saucon Valley High School Prom, which was held in Iacocca Hall at Lehigh University’s Mountaintop Campus Friday night.

More than 100 students and guests came dressed in their best attire and looking like the young adults they will be following their graduation from high school in several weeks.

Check out our photos of the prom-goers below to see you spot anyone you know.

Photos by Chris Christian. To purchase individual Prom photos, visit the website for Christopher J. Christian Photography.